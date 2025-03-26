Valley Metro launches electric buses in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – Valley Metro has introduced its first electric buses in the Roanoke Valley, marking a significant step toward sustainable public transportation. The unveiling occurred on March 25 at 10:30 a.m., featuring remarks from local leaders and a first look at the new battery-electric bus.

These electric buses aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve local air quality. They also offer benefits such as a quieter ride, lower maintenance costs, and increased fuel efficiency, contributing to a more reliable service for passengers.

Recommended Videos

The introduction of electric buses represents an investment in the community’s future. Riders can expect a smoother, quieter ride while contributing to a cleaner environment. Valley Metro plans to test and integrate these buses into its system over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition into regular service.

Looking ahead, Valley Metro is committed to expanding its electric fleet and investing in sustainable transit solutions. More updates will be available on the Valley Metro website and social media as the buses prepare to enter regular operation.