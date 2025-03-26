Vote now in BRRAG’s 2025 Sorriest Bus Stop Contest

ROANOKE, Va. – In a twist on March Madness, it’s not basketball teams battling for glory this time—it’s bus stops! The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group (BRRAG) has launched its 2025 Sorriest Bus Stop Contest, where 16 nominated stops have been competing in a bracket style competition for the coveted title of “sorriest” throughout the month.

“Riding the bus is a wonderful experience,” says BRRAG president Laura Hartman. “We want waiting for the bus to be just as wonderful, not a test of patience!”

Many of the nominated stops lack basic amenities like sidewalks and crosswalks, which are typically the city’s responsibility, not the Valley Metro bus company’s. This quirky competition aims to shine a light on these issues in a playful yet impactful way.

Last year’s champion, Orange Avenue Westbound at King, was a top 5% most-used stop, yet it had no sidewalk, bench, or shelter. After winning the title, the city of Roanoke stepped up, securing funds to improve the stop. Now, riders can enjoy an ADA-accessible paved bus stop, with a bench and shelter on the way. Talk about a glow-up!

The Sweet Sixteen round just concluded, and the winners are advancing to the Elite Eight competition, which runs until March 30. Everyone is encouraged to visit www.brrag.org to see the results and cast their votes for the sorriest bus stop. The Final Four showdown is anticipated shortly after, with the grand championship expected in early April.