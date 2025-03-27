Lynchburg Humane Society to save 320 more pets this year

LYNCHBURG. Va – Virginia is getting closer to becoming a no-kill state, thanks to a new grant.

Best Friends Animal Society awarded $50,000 to the Lynchburg Humane Society to help the shelter save 320 additional pets from across the Commonwealth.

“We contact other shelters, and they have pets that they are looking for, rescue for, and transports to other shelters just to save them. They can be shelters that have less resources than we do, don’t have the big supportive community that we do. So, we will transfer them in and then adopt them out.” Claire LeFew, development and communications manager for Lynchburg Humane Society

Pets like Calliope and this sweet pup named Barney are just a few of the many pets already benefiting from this grant.

The pets transferred come from eight different counties, and the shelter has already rescued 29 pets from those counties so far.

Barney was transferred from Russell County after being shot and is healing up before he will be ready for adoption.

If you’re looking for your new best friend, visit https://lynchburghumane.org/adopt/adoption-information/ for more information.