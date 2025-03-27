Police investigating death of infant in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police Department said they are currently investigating the death of an infant in Lynchburg.

LPD said they and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive infant in the 600 block of Leesville Road on Wednesday around 4:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found the infant and immediately initiated life-saving measures. The child was quickly taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, but sadly, was pronounced dead soon after arrival at the hospital.

LPD has launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

There is not much information at this time. If you have any information related to this case, please contact Officer Dempsey at (434) 473-0162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.