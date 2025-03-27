WATCH: Governor Youngkin vetoes bottle-baby/hybrid bill

Governor Youngkin is vetoing a bill that could have significant effects on animal handlers and small businesses.

Senate Bill 1125 would have made it unlawful to prematurely separate wildlife offspring born in captivity from their mothers.

Two months ago, staff at the Fort Chiswell Animal Park expressed concerns that the bill could make it illegal to bottle-raise animals by choice.

The park told 10 News this would drastically alter their approach to animal care and impact other zoos across the state

. The legislation would have also required a redesign of the park’s fields to keep herds separated.

The Virginia Animal Owners’ Alliance shared a statement on Facebook following the Governor’s veto, saying the following:

“His veto protects the human-animal bond and preserves the relationship between owners and their local veterinarians. He recognized that this bill was precedent-setting and could affect future animal management.”

“It may not be the lifestyle for everyone, but it is one that’s worth protecting.”