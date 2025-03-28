UVA Health offering new treatment for liver cancer

Liver cancer rates have tripled since 1980, but UVA Health is offering a new, noninvasive treatment for the disease.

The procedure, called histotripsy, uses ultrasound waves to target cancerous cells.

“So we’ve all felt sort of that force of music. Maybe if you’re at a concert or in your car, and in a very precise fashion, we can concentrate that force to a size about the, you know, maybe about the size of an eraser,” said Dr. Daniel Sheeran, a UVA Health interventional radiologist.

The treatment does require general anesthesia, but it’s a good option for many patients because it’s non-invasive, has a short recovery time and minimal side effects.

UVA Health is the first hospital in the commonwealth to offer this program.

The hospital plans to start treating patients sometime next month.