Botetourt County Parks and Rec to offer free AED training program

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Botetourt County Parks & Recreation is teaming up with Botetourt County Public Schools, Botetourt Fire & EMS, as well as the Compress & Shock Foundation to offer free one-hour classes in bystander CPR & AED use.
“Why is this information so important to know about? It’s because of stories we hear about like 6-year-old Oscar, a boy in Florida who went into cardiac arrest during a Little League baseball game when a missed pop fly struck his chest. His mother, a trained nurse, immediately performed CPR, and an AED restarted his heart. Without that quick action, the child might not have survived! As a dad and member of the parks and rec team, I want to make sure our community is prepared and knows what to do should an emergency like this happen during one of our games or practices.”Victor Morales, Director of Parks & Recreation for Botetourt County
BCPR is offering free classes at Troutville Elementary School on Saturday, April 5, starting at 9 a.m. They will also be installing an AED at the school.
To sign up for a session, click here.