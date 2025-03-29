Botetourt County Parks and Rec to offer free AED training program

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Botetourt County Parks & Recreation is teaming up with Botetourt County Public Schools, Botetourt Fire & EMS, as well as the Compress & Shock Foundation to offer free one-hour classes in bystander CPR & AED use.

“Why is this information so important to know about? It’s because of stories we hear about like 6-year-old Oscar, a boy in Florida who went into cardiac arrest during a Little League baseball game when a missed pop fly struck his chest. His mother, a trained nurse, immediately performed CPR, and an AED restarted his heart. Without that quick action, the child might not have survived! As a dad and member of the parks and rec team, I want to make sure our community is prepared and knows what to do should an emergency like this happen during one of our games or practices.” Victor Morales, Director of Parks & Recreation for Botetourt County

BCPR is offering free classes at Troutville Elementary School on Saturday, April 5, starting at 9 a.m. They will also be installing an AED at the school.

To sign up for a session, click here.