Meet Pinkey! A sweet senior cat looking for the ‘purr’fect home

ROANOKE, VA – They say you can’t teach an old cat new tricks, but Pinkey might just prove them wrong—especially if the trick is stealing your heart! This ‘purr’fect senior is looking for a forever home.

Pinkey, a sweet senior cat, made a special appearance on the morning show Saturday alongside Julie Rickmond, the RVSPCA’s Marketing and Communications Director.

The duo discussed the importance of adopting senior pets and highlighted the unique joy they can bring to families.

After receiving a complete dental workup, Pinkey is now living her best life. This affectionate feline loves to rub against hands and actively seeks out love and attention.

Now, Pinkey is ready to find her forever home with someone who will snuggle and love her as much as she deserves.

Her adoption fee is just $50, making it an affordable opportunity to bring joy into your life.

If you’d like to adopt Pinkey, or another animal from the RVSPCA, click here.