Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider

Local News

One week after her tragic passing, visitation held for 10-year-old Autumn Bushman

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Autumn Bushman

Last week, 10-year-old Autumn Busman tragically took her own life.

Friday, her visitation was held at the Lotz Funeral home in Roanoke. The funeral home - who volunteered the services free of charge - was adorned with flowers, personalized messages, photos of Autumn and other gifts dedicated to her.

Friends, family and even members of the public who never personally knew Autumn stopped by to pay their respects and bring comfort to her family members.

“Anyone that loses a child, it’s very difficult, it’s a very difficult time,” Funeral Director Betty Cundiff said. “Nobody wants to have to come to a visitation or a viewing for a young child.”

Guests came with flowers and supportive words. Many - including the funeral home staff members - were dressed in Autumn’s favorite color, baby blue. Meanwhile, her picture was on the back of custom t-shirts.

Orange ribbons were sewn onto shirts and pinned onto doors, promoting an anti-bullying message spread by family and friends.

“Stop bullying,” Cundiff said. “If anything good can come out of this, it would be to stop this. To have that to stop within the community and nationwide.”

Autumn’s parents, Mark and Summer, lost their daughter. Her siblings, Jake and Amy, lost their sister. Her friends at school lost a friend and classmate.

Her family, however, will never be alone and her memory will live on forever.

“With the loss of Autumn, this community has come together just so strong. from neighbors to friends to people who don’t even know the family have reached out and done special things for the family”

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS