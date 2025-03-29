One week after her tragic passing, visitation held for 10-year-old Autumn Bushman

Last week, 10-year-old Autumn Busman tragically took her own life.

Friday, her visitation was held at the Lotz Funeral home in Roanoke. The funeral home - who volunteered the services free of charge - was adorned with flowers, personalized messages, photos of Autumn and other gifts dedicated to her.

Friends, family and even members of the public who never personally knew Autumn stopped by to pay their respects and bring comfort to her family members.

“Anyone that loses a child, it’s very difficult, it’s a very difficult time,” Funeral Director Betty Cundiff said. “Nobody wants to have to come to a visitation or a viewing for a young child.”

Guests came with flowers and supportive words. Many - including the funeral home staff members - were dressed in Autumn’s favorite color, baby blue. Meanwhile, her picture was on the back of custom t-shirts.

Orange ribbons were sewn onto shirts and pinned onto doors, promoting an anti-bullying message spread by family and friends.

“Stop bullying,” Cundiff said. “If anything good can come out of this, it would be to stop this. To have that to stop within the community and nationwide.”

Autumn’s parents, Mark and Summer, lost their daughter. Her siblings, Jake and Amy, lost their sister. Her friends at school lost a friend and classmate.

Her family, however, will never be alone and her memory will live on forever.

“With the loss of Autumn, this community has come together just so strong. from neighbors to friends to people who don’t even know the family have reached out and done special things for the family”