ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night.

According to RPD, officers responded to the 700 block of 29th Street NW at 8:42 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPD at 540-344-8500.