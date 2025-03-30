Search for missing toddler underway in Amherst County

Amherst County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help in finding a missing child.

An extensive search in Amherst County Saturday evening turned no signs of a two-year-old boy believed to be missing.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a toddler in the roadway near the Arbor Court Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

“The caller indicated they were driving and almost hit the child who was apparently startled and went into a small wooded area,” the office said in a Facebook post. “An extensive search ensued involving multiple resources but he has not yet been found.”

The child is described as a two-year-old Black male wearing a green t-shirt and having “bushy” hair.

If you have any information on the child or his whereabouts, contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.