Teenager arrested after restaurant burglary in Iron Gate

IRON GATE, Va. – A teenager was arrested following a burglary that occurred at a local diner in the Town of Iron Gate on Friday, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said they were notified on Friday around 9:04 a.m. that Twinks 220 Diner was broken into in the early morning hours. Upon investigation, they found the diner was broken into around 2 a.m., and damage was done around various areas of the store. Several items were found to be missing, such as sports memorabilia and a small amount of cash.

Authorities said after viewing the video camera footage, a 17-year-old suspect was identified. The suspect’s mother gave consent to search the residence, and investigators found many of the stolen items in question in the suspect’s room. After obtaining a search warrant, all items were recovered. It’s approximated that $2,133 in goods were taken, and around $3,500 in damage was done to the store.

The suspect was charged with the following: