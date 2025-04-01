First Hummingbirds spotted in Virginia as migration is underway

ROANOKE, Va. – The first Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have been spotted in Virginia! According to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, hummingbird migration is underway, and it won’t be long before Southwest Virginia sees the return of one of it’s most beloved birds.

Many of them will travel extraordinary lengths, with some flying across the Gulf of Mexico in one flight. The Wildlife Center explained that there are more than 350 different species worldwide, 15 of which can be found in the United States.

According to Hummingbird Central, an online resource started by the Chaparell Nature Preserve that allows bird watchers to document their sightings on an interactive map, the first Ruby-throated Hummingbirds were spotted in Virginia on March 30 in La Crosse, Chesapeake, Elberon, and Williamsburg.

The first sightings could happen any day now in Southwest Virginia.

Hummingbird Central Map

If you normally put your hummingbird feeders out, we’re sure you’ve come across the Ruby-throated Hummingbird, as it is the most common in our area. But the Wildlife Center said it’s a chance you could get a glimpse of a Rufous or an Allen’s Hummingbird, which are rarely seen in Southwest Virginia. Sometimes, however, they are blown off their migratory routes.

According to the Wildlife Center, males tend to arrive first with their bright red throats, followed by the females shortly after.

Planning on putting your hummingbird feeder out? Here are some tips the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center recommends:

Clean your feeders every 3-5 days with a mixture of 1 part bleach to 10 parts water; be sure to clean the inside thoroughly, too.

Ensure you’re using the proper water-to-sugar ratio, which is 1/4 cup of sugar to 1 cup of water. Bring the solution to a boil and then let it cool before setting out. Leftover sugar water can be refrigerated for up to a week.

Never leave out a dirty feeder! This can develop a fungus that causes a hummingbird’s tongue to swell, which prevents them from being able to withdraw their tongue. This condition, called, Hummers Candidiasis, means they can’t eat and they will slowly starve to death.

Do not use dyes, honey, molasses or raw sugar. If the syrup looks cloudy after being stored for a long time, do not use it.

Avoid placing the feeder in direct sunlight as this will make the water go bad even faster.