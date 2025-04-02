Centra launches cookbook to support those with Alpha-Gal Syndrome

Did you know that 37% of all people living with Alpha-Gal reside in the Central Virginia region?

As tick season begins, health officials are warning about the potential spread of diseases such as Alpha-Gal Syndrome. This condition can lead to dietary restrictions for those affected, prompting leaders at Centra to take action.

In response to the growing number of patients managing this syndrome, Centra has released A Cookbook and Guide for Alpha-Gal, developed by dietitians, nutrition services and medical caregivers. Thanks to this initiative, Centra also offers Alpha-Gal-friendly meal options for patients and visitors.

“We wanted to partner to ensure we are truly helping you to live your best life,” said Elizabeth Sears, Centra’s Infection Prevention Team Lead. “We created the cookbook so not only when people are in our facilities, and we have an allergy list that notifies our dietary staff that we should be sending appropriate food for the patients to eat.”

Preventative measures to avoid tick bites are crucial. Sears recommends safely holding onto a tick for identification if bitten, as this can help in diagnosing any potential diseases.

In conjunction with the cookbook launch, Centra hosted an event on April 2 at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The event aimed to raise awareness about Alpha-Gal Syndrome and featured a live cooking demonstration, panel discussion and educational sessions.

The cookbook is now available for purchase at Centra gift shops.