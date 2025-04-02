Five residents hospitalized after Lynchburg house fire

The Lynchburg Fire Department rescued two people from a burning home on Wednesday morning.

At about 8:15 a.m., crews were alerted about heavy black smoke and fire coming from a home in the 100 block of Warren Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that several residents were able to escape, but others were still trapped inside.

After a thorough search, crews found two people inside the home, bringing one out through the front and carrying the other down a ladder from a second-floor window.

In all, five residents were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, three of whom had non-life-threatening injuries and two who had more severe injuries and were flown by helicopter to other regional medical facilities.

Authorities said one firefighter also suffered a minor burn and has been treated and released from the hospital.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, and no cause has been determined at this time. The house is considered a total loss.