Pittsburgh Steelers players, chaplain featured in Liberty University convocation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three Pittsburgh Steelers players and the team’s chaplain took the stage at Liberty University’s Convocation on Wednesday morning.

The speakers at Wednesday’s event included Kent Chevalier, chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with Steelers linebackers Alex Highsmith and Payton Wilson and safety Miles Killebrew.

It’s a part of the university’s efforts to feature a diverse range of people from various professional backgrounds, including religion, business, entertainment and politics.

Convocation is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center and is open to the entire student body. It’s described as the largest weekly gathering of Christian students in the world and the university said it’s an opportunity for students to learn what it means to be a Champion for Christ.

If you want to watch Wednesday’s entire Convocation, you can do so here.