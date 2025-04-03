Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
69º
Join Insider

Local News

Crews responding to house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Tags: Roanoke, Fire
Photo of crews responding to a housefire in Southeast Roanoke. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire & EMS is currently working on a house fire that has occurred in Southeast Roanoke, and 10 News is on the scene. Authorities said that the fire was reported to crews around 1:06 p.m.

The fire occurred at a home near Tazewell Avenue and 8 1/2 Street in Roanoke on Thursday afternoon. Crews pulled at least one person from the home and began chest compressions.

Recommended Videos

This is a developing situation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS