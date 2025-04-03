Skip to main content
Retired Henry County K-9 passes away

Photo of Tazar. (Copyright 2025 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Tazar, a retired Henry County K-9, has sadly passed away, according to a Facebook post from Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Tazar was handled by Investigator Whitlock and later by Investigator Everett Harper

Throughout his career, K-9 Tazar was an invaluable asset to our team. His service,and courage helped keep our community safe, and his impact will never be forgotten.

Henry County Sheriff's Office

The office offered their thoughts to Tazar’s handlers and those who loved him.

