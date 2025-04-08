Mountain Lake Lodge announces Dirty Dancing Weekends for 2026

The award-winning resort located in Giles County has announced its popular “Dirty Dancing Weekends” schedule for 2026, along with “Dirty Dancing Days Summer Festival,” a unique opportunity for those within driving distance.

GILES CO., Va. – Dirty Dancing afficionados can go back to where the magic began at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge where the iconic movie was filmed 38 years ago.

The award-winning resort located in Giles County has announced its popular “Dirty Dancing Weekends” schedule for 2026, along with “Dirty Dancing Days Summer Festival,” a unique opportunity for those within driving distance.

Recommended Videos

Dirty Dancing was recently named to the Library of Congress National Film Registry for its cultural and historic importance in preserving the nation’s film heritage.

Known as Kellerman’s Mountain House in the movie, Mountain Lake Lodge is still the ideal place “to have the time of your life” to create memories and relax in a retreat faithful to the outdoors.

Dirty Dancing Weekend events include nostalgic reminders of the cult classic with dance lessons, guided tours of film locations, parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts and screenings of the original film.

2025 is already sold out. President and CEO Heidi Stone says 2026 dates will sell out quick.

“So if you’re looking to buy that birthday gift or anniversary. All the accommodations will be open,” Stone said. “And you can be the first to book. They go very fast.”

2026 Dirty Dancing-themed weekend dates.

• Feb. 13-15

• April 24-26

• June 26-28

• July 24-26

• Aug. 28-30

• Sept. 11-13

• Oct. 30-Nov. 1

According to leaders at Mountain Lake, highlights of resort venues filmed in the movie include the Stone Lodge with its great stone hearth and magnificent mountain views; the adjoining Harvest Restaurant and Patio where main characters “Johnny” and “Baby” saw each other for the first time; the Gazebo for salsa lessons, and Baby’s Cabin, the fictional Houseman family home.

Dirty Dancing Days Summer Day Trip

“Dirty Dancing Days Summer Festival” happens Saturday, August 16, 2025 and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Events planned include scavenger hunts; 80’s dress-up dance competitions; dance lessons; watermelon races; a Dirty Dancing trivia contest, and food and drink specials.

Live performances include Cassette Rewind, Flashback and the Party Band.

Tickets are $75 and available online.

The resort also offers the “Kellerman’s Film Package” to celebrate Dirty Dancing with any two night stay. The onsite Kellerman’s Gift Shop features official Dirty Dancing clothing and memorabilia. Fashioned after the studio where Baby first learned to dance, the shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.