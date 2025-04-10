Roanoke County School Board to discuss bullying policies following student’s tragic death

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County School Board is set to address bullying policies and processes on Thursday, a discussion that comes in the wake of the tragic death of a fourth grader from Mountain View Elementary.

Ten-year-old Autumn Bushman took her own life in late March. Her family reported that she had been a victim of bullying.

The Deputy Superintendent of Administration and Operations, along with the Director of School Counseling, will be at the meeting. They will present a comprehensive overview that includes the district’s definitions of harassment, bullying and conflict.

The presentation will discuss the protocol requiring principals to notify the parents of any students involved in alleged bullying within 24 hours of becoming aware of the situation. Additionally, the PowerPoint will also outline the establishment of a “bullying committee” at each school, tasked with maintaining procedures and monitoring ongoing prevention and intervention efforts.

The school system plans to discuss the investigation process and the specific questions students will be asked during such inquiries. Officials emphasized that while these policies are not new, they have added more resources to help families find contacts related to bullying.