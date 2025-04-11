Cans for Critters initiative helping local wildlife in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is launching a new recycling initiative called Cans for Critters! All you have to do is bring aluminum beverage cans to the Cox Communications facility on Fallowater Lane in Roanoke County.

“We’re going to collect these cans and take them to Gerdau near Wonju Street. And then we’re going to weigh everything up and they will give us a nice handsome check for that. Right now the price of aluminum is as high as it’s ever been. Really. So this is a great way for us to raise funds.” Chester Leonard, Executive Director of Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

Recommended Videos

Right now, the program can only accept beverage cans, as other cans may have different metals.

Proceeds will help provide food, medicine, and shelter for local wildlife. The Wildlife Center also has an account for people to donate scrap metal.