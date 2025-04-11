WATCH: New medication helping surgeons identify lung cancer

A new medication is helping doctors identify tumors during lung cancer surgery.

Cytalux, an FDA-approved dye, is administered through an IV and causes tumors to glow under a special light.

This innovation helps surgeons locate hard-to-find lung tumors and reduces the risk of leaving cancerous tissue behind.

“It gives me a better chance of localizing it correctly without having to do a separate invasive procedure with a whole separate team of doctors. That’s extra time, extra costs, extra risk to go through all of those things — and it’s not as accurate as this.” Dr. Linda Martin, UVA Health's Chief of Thoracic Surgery

The dye can be given just an hour before surgery and allows surgeons to immediately determine if they’ve removed all of the glowing tumor.

Cytalux has been used in over 25 lung cancer surgeries since its approval, with UVA Health as one of the leading sites in the medication’s clinical trials.