24-year-old charged after making bomb threat to Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in custody and has been charged after he made a bomb threat to a business in downtown Lynchburg, according to the LPD.

Officials said that at 12:51 p.m. Friday, they received a telephone report of a bomb threat at a business located in the 0 Block of Adams Street.

The Lynchburg Police Department responded immediately to the scene and began investigating the threat. Officials say they conducted a precautionary evacuation of the building and it was thoroughly searched. Officials say no bomb was located and the area was deemed safe shortly thereafter.

LPD said they were swiftly able to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for the threat, and he has been identified as 24-year-old Divonta Jevel Vaughan of Madison Heights.

Vaughan has been charged with the following:

Threats to Bomb a Building

He is currently being held without bond.