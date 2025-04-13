Lynchburg and Appomattox County Fire Departments save injured cow in creek

Photo of a cow being saved by Lynchburg ire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Lynchburg Fire Department assisted Appomattox County Fire Department in saving a cow that had injured itself on Friday.

LFD said they were called to assist the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department around 5:30 p.m. on Friday after reports of a cow that had fallen into a “steep ravine.” Crews determined the cow had injured its leg and was unable to stand.

Authorities said they used a LAR Rescue Glide and Grip Hoist to assist with removing the cow from the creek. The cow was secured and placed in a livestock trailer.

The cow was transferred to a veterinarian to be evaluated. The owner was reportedly grateful for the assistance.