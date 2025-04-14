Governor Youngkin declares April 13–19 as Virginia Screen-Free Week

Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared April 13–19, 2025, as Virginia Screen-Free Week, inviting residents to take breaks from screens and reconnect with family and community.

“Protecting Virginia’s children and strengthening families is at the heart of everything we do,” Governor Youngkin stated. “Virginia Screen-Free Week is a call to action — to hit pause on digital distractions and say ‘yes’ to deeper connection and stronger mental health.”

This initiative aligns with the Reclaiming Childhood Task Force, established under Executive Order 43 to address concerns about screen time’s impact on youth mental and physical health. First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin emphasized the importance of presence, stating, “Virginia Screen-Free Week is a gentle reminder—and a bold invitation—to step away from the noise and into the moments that matter most.”

The week also highlights Executive Order 33, which promotes cell phone-free education in schools. The General Assembly recently voted to codify this order, supporting 107 school divisions committed to maintaining cell phone-free school days.

“Virginia Screen-Free Week empowers students and families to reclaim their time, focus, and well-being,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. Schools, libraries, and families are encouraged to participate by hosting screen-free activities, such as putting phones away during dinner or planning outdoor play days.

Excessive screen time is linked to mental health challenges among youth, including anxiety and depression. Studies show that teens spend nearly five hours a day on social media, with many reporting poor mental health.

For more information on how to get involved, visit reclaimchildhood.virginia.gov or explore resources at ScreenFree.org/How-to-Celebrate.