More than 80 new jobs coming to Salem with manufacturer expansion

SALEM, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that a medical equipment manufacturer plans to expand its operations in Salem. The investment is expected to create 83 new jobs over the next five years.

Integer, which has been operating in Salem for three decades, will lease an additional 13,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. This expansion aims to increase the production of catheter components for its cardio and vascular business segment.

“Integer’s decision to expand in Salem demonstrates Virginia’s ability to compete and win in the advanced manufacturing sector,” Governor Youngkin said. “For three decades, Integer has found success in the Commonwealth, and this significant investment further strengthens Virginia’s growing medical device manufacturing industry.”

Integer has established a strong presence in Salem, manufacturing critical components for medical devices such as catheters, guidewires, stents, and pacemakers. The new facility will enhance production capacity and create opportunities for additional investment and jobs at its existing locations.

City of Salem Mayor Renée Turk expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “Integer’s expansion is a testament to the City of Salem and the Roanoke Valley’s impressive talent of high-skilled machinists and engineers. This substantial investment will boost economic development locally and create 83 new jobs in the valley.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership collaborated with the City of Salem and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure this project. Governor Youngkin approved a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with the project, along with a performance-based grant of $500,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant Program.

Integer will expand its operations at 200 S Yorkshire St, Salem, VA. For more information about career opportunities, visit Integer Careers Virginia.