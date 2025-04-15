Several arrested, charged in connection with series of vehicle thefts throughout Danville

Left to right: Preston Gardner-Phelps, Lashaunta Saunders, Roderick Tabb, Syreeta Watkins, Roland Cobbins, Tohn Echols and Shadd Breakley (wanted)

The Danville Police Department has arrested and charged several individuals following multiple vehicle thefts in Danville.

Investigators said the thefts occurred over the first few months of 2025 in numerous neighborhoods throughout the city.

In total, seven people have been charged and are facing a multitude of offenses. Danville Police report that 49-year-old Syreeta Watkins, 48-year-old Tohn Echols and 49-year-old Shadd Breakley were working together to commit thefts. Watkins and Echols have been arrested, and Breakley is wanted. Their charges are as follows:

Syreeta Watkins:

Felony: Grand larceny

Felony: Theft of credit cards - four counts

Tohn Echols:

Misdemeanor: Petit Larceny

Misdemeanor: Theft of Credit Cards - Eight Counts

Felony: Unauthorized Possession of Two or More Credit Cards

Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle

Felony: Grand Larceny

Felony: Auto Theft

Shadd Breakley:

Felony: Theft of Credit Cards

Misdemeanor: Credit Card Fraud

Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle

Investigators also identified the four following individuals, who do not appear at this time as having any involvement together:

Roderick Tabb, 33, of Danville:

Misdemeanor: Petit Larceny - Two counts

Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle - Three counts

Felony: Theft of Credit Cards - Six counts

Felony: Grand Larceny

Roland Cobbins, 64, of Winston-Salem, NC

Felony: Unauthorized Possession of Two or More Credit Cards

Felony: Possession of Burglarious Tools

Lashaunta Saunders, 41, of Danville:

Felony: Grand Larceny - Two counts

Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle - Four counts

Preston Gardner-Phelps, 18, of Mississippi:

Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle - Two counts

Except for Breakley, all suspects have been arrested, according to the police department. Cobbins was arrested in North Carolina and released on bond.

“When exiting a vehicle, even if briefly, take every precaution to secure personal items and belongings out of view,” Danville Police said. “Lock the vehicle and remove the keys.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Breakley, or thefts from motor vehicles, is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#