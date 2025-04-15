Several arrested, charged in connection with series of vehicle thefts throughout Danville

The Danville Police Department has arrested and charged several individuals following multiple vehicle thefts in Danville.
Investigators said the thefts occurred over the first few months of 2025 in numerous neighborhoods throughout the city.
In total, seven people have been charged and are facing a multitude of offenses. Danville Police report that 49-year-old Syreeta Watkins, 48-year-old Tohn Echols and 49-year-old Shadd Breakley were working together to commit thefts. Watkins and Echols have been arrested, and Breakley is wanted. Their charges are as follows:
Syreeta Watkins:
- Felony: Grand larceny
- Felony: Theft of credit cards - four counts
Tohn Echols:
- Misdemeanor: Petit Larceny
- Misdemeanor: Theft of Credit Cards - Eight Counts
- Felony: Unauthorized Possession of Two or More Credit Cards
- Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle
- Felony: Grand Larceny
- Felony: Auto Theft
Shadd Breakley:
- Felony: Theft of Credit Cards
- Misdemeanor: Credit Card Fraud
- Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle
Investigators also identified the four following individuals, who do not appear at this time as having any involvement together:
Roderick Tabb, 33, of Danville:
- Misdemeanor: Petit Larceny - Two counts
- Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle - Three counts
- Felony: Theft of Credit Cards - Six counts
- Felony: Grand Larceny
Roland Cobbins, 64, of Winston-Salem, NC
- Felony: Unauthorized Possession of Two or More Credit Cards
- Felony: Possession of Burglarious Tools
Lashaunta Saunders, 41, of Danville:
- Felony: Grand Larceny - Two counts
- Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle - Four counts
Preston Gardner-Phelps, 18, of Mississippi:
- Misdemeanor: Enter or Set in Motion a Vehicle - Two counts
Except for Breakley, all suspects have been arrested, according to the police department. Cobbins was arrested in North Carolina and released on bond.
“When exiting a vehicle, even if briefly, take every precaution to secure personal items and belongings out of view,” Danville Police said. “Lock the vehicle and remove the keys.”
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Breakley, or thefts from motor vehicles, is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#