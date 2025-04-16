American Red Cross Celebration of Heroes to be held Thursday at Hotel Roanoke

The American Red Cross Celebration of Heroes will be held Thursday morning at Hotel Roanoke.

The 21st annual event will honor individuals who have gone above and beyond to save lives. Registration/breakfast will take place at 7 a.m., and the program will begin at 8 a.m.

This year, they will recognize their resilience and celebrate the strength, compassion, and courage that define our community.

One story that will be highlighted is 66-year-old Debbie Rhoads, who was finishing a 34-mile bike race with her friend Lisa Skeens when she collapsed and was unresponsive.

Skeens immediately started CPR.

Luckily, Terri Cundiff, with Carilion Clinic, was riding behind them.

Their story and many others will be shared Thursday at Hotel Roanoke.

