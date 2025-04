ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are seeking the public’s assistance in search of a missing 15-year-old girl.

RPD says Zahrra Ahmed was last seen in the 700 block of Old Vinton Mill Rd NE on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Zahrra is described as 5′4 126 lbs with a scar on her left wrist and ears pierced. She is described as having diminished mental capacity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.