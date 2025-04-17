Expert Advice: How to protect against measles and other illnesses

ROANOKE, Va. – Measles cases continue to climb in the nation.

“We have not yet seen measles in the Roanoke area, but the cases in the current outbreak are primarily in Texas and in those surrounding states, with over 700 cases now,” said Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Thomas Kerkering with Carilion Clinic.

However, in Maryland, there were three confirmed cases this year, and on Monday, D.C. confirmed one person who visited had measles.

While there are no cases of measles in Virginia, you might want to know how to protect yourself with the spread in nearby states.

Doctors say to get your vaccine.

“Measles kills one in one thousand people who get it. There are no deaths reported from the measles vaccine, so people can do the math there to see. A very safe vaccine, and measles can result in death or other severe complications, so you should get vaccinated,” said Kerkering.

The Virginia Department of Health said the measles vaccine is about 97 percent effective when you receive both doses.

Kerkering said if you were born before 1957, you had measles and are now considered immune. However, if you were born after 1957, and you’re unsure if you have been vaccinated, it’s best to just get vaccinated.

Vaccine Preventable Disease Epidemiologist Emily Rich with the Virginia Department of Health said measles is a very contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when someone breathes, coughs or sneezes.

“The best way to protect our community is for a high number of people to be vaccinated. Fortunately, in Virginia, about 95 percent of kindergartners are vaccinated when they enter school, which does mean we have a high level of protection at this time,” said Vaccine Preventable Disease Epidemiologist Emily Rich with the Virginia Department of Health.

Measles starts in two phases. First, you’ll have a cough, a runny nose and red watery eyes. The second phase consists of a rash that you’ll get that starts on your face.

If you think you have measles, call your healthcare provider with your symptoms. You’ll also need to see your doctor.

Carilion said its protocol is to see someone in its outpatient clinic, and that person is isolated until a doctor can see them. From there, they’ll either go home or go to the hospital.

10 News spoke with Carilion about what other illnesses are spreading right now.

Kerkering said the hospital just had one of the busiest flu seasons in a few years, and it saw the highest number of cases since 2022.

The state’s health department will not have the estimate of cases this year until next year.

There are other illnesses you need to pay attention to when it gets warm.

“As it gets warmer, people need to be aware of checking their children and themselves for ticks,” said Kerkering.

To protect yourself, wear long pants and sleeves. You will need to use insect repellent.