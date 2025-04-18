Community members weigh in on meal tax increase

ROANOKE. Va – Roanoke City officials are considering an increase on meal taxes as a way to meet the city’s budget needs.

10 News spoke with residents at Thursday night’s community meeting to see what people think of the proposal.

“I think meal tax is a challenge, because restaurants have such a small, small margin of profit,” said Suzanne Thorniley, a Roanoke resident. “Yet at the same time I think if people are going out to eat, a 0.5 percent or a 1 percent increase is kind of hidden in the cost.”

“If it helps the city to grow and do the things we need to do for our children and the community as a whole, we need do it,” said Marion Vaughn Howard.

The proposed tax would raise taxes on dine-in or takeout food from 5.5% to 6.5% or 7%.

The city will have a public hearing on the tax and its budget at 7:00 p.m. next Monday.