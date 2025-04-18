Shots fired near Radford University Thursday, police continue to search for remaining suspects

RADFORD, Va. – Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting near Radford University.

The incident, which happened in broad daylight, put a usually quiet community on high alert, occurring just hours after the deadly Florida State shooting.

The shooting unfolded Thursday evening off East Main Street in Radford, where an altercation led to two people being shot.

Near Sharkey’s off East Main Street around 3:00 p.m., the incident triggered a secure-in-place order at Radford University.

Radford City Police Chief Jerry Holdaway provided details about the incident.

“Four people were involved in an altercation inside of an apartment, a series of gunfire was exchanged in the apartment, and then a second event occurred in the parking lot where a series of additional shots were fired,” Holdaway said.

Two suspects are now in custody: Robert Leonard of Radford and Sidney Schwartz of Elliston, both of whom were injured in the shooting.

Police continue their search for the two additional suspects.

“It is still very much a current and fluid investigation,” Holdaway said.

Local business owner Andrew Hund said he hates seeing violence in Radford.

“What a mess,” Hund said. “A bunch of clowns acting like idiots.”

Security camera footage from one local business captured a suspect fleeing the scene.

On Radford University’s campus just down the road, students were in fear and worried Thursday evening.

Sophomore Aniyah Allen described her experience during the incident.

“I was honestly in a very, very scared place,” Allen said. “This is the first time this has happened to me since I have been on this campus, and I had no idea what to do. I feel like the professors didn’t either cause I feel like there was a lot of kids let out of class, they didn’t know where to go or what to do so they just went where they felt safe.”

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624 or email Detective Sergeant Austin Cox at Austin.Cox@radfordva.gov