Woman injured after being attacked by dog in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Altavista Police say a woman was injured after a dog attacked her Friday morning.

According to officials, police responded to reports of a woman screaming in the Toddsbury Road area of Altavista and APD were immediately dispatched to the scene.

When police arrived on the scene, they found an active dog attack in progress in the 1600 block of Toddsbury Road and saw a resident being mauled by a dog.

Officers first attempted less-lethal means to stop the attack, which were unsuccessful. To protect the victim’s life, officers were forced to use lethal force to neutralize the dog.

Headlines - 8 p.m.

According to the report, the victim sustained substantial injuries from the attack and was transported by CCPS to a local emergency medical facility for treatment.

According to police, preliminary information provided by the victim indicates that the dog that attacked her chased her own dog into her residence, where the attack began.

Campbell County Animal Control responded to the scene and took possession of the dog for rabies testing.

At this time, the Altavista Police Department is actively seeking to identify and locate the owner of the pit bull. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Altavista Police Department at (434) 369-7425. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900, visiting http://p3tips.com, using the P3 app on a mobile device, or texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form