Roanoke holds annual Earth Day Celebration

ROANOKE, Va. – Earth Day might now be for a couple of days, but that didn’t stop hundreds from gathering today to celebrate what makes this planet a great home.

For 55 years, Clean Valley Council has been an environmental education engine, hosting Roanoke’s Earth Day Celebration.

Their goal is to get more people to learn about preserving the environment so that they can coexist with it.

“Whether that be planting a tree... just learning something new and sharing that practice” Courtney Plaster, Executive Director with Clean Valley Council

The event also featured eco-conscious vendors, local artisans with handmade goods and art, as well as live entertainment.