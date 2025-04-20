One injured following automotive shop fire in Bedford

Photo of an automotive shop on fire in Bedford.

BEDFORD, Va. – A person was injured following an automotive shop fire that occurred in Bedford on Saturday, Bedford Fire Department said.

BFD said they received reports of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Johnson School Road around 12:44 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a single-story automotive shop on fire. Multiple cars nearby were also in flames, and a small brush fire was also located around the area.

Multiple crews arrived and suppressed the fires, along with multiple burning trees. At least one crew was on scene for two hours. One person was treated and released for a burn related to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s office.