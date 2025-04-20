Virginia State Parks inviting residents to celebrate Earth Day all week

Earth Day is Tuesday, April 22, but Virginia State Parks are inviting locals to celebrate all week long.

Virginia State Parks is hosting more than 50 events from April 19 to 27 to celebrate our Commonwealth’s natural beauty. Educational programs, conservation efforts, bird box building, and more will take place all across Virginia.

Recommended Videos

“We believe that Earth Day is not just a day to celebrate, but it’s also a day to act. Our goal is to empower individuals to make a positive impact on the environment, both within our parks and beyond. By coming together as a community, we can create lasting change for the betterment of our planet.” Dr. Melissa Baker, Virginia State Parks Director

If you’d like to see the Virginia State Park events that are happening this week for Earth Day, click here.