Popular Fairlawn bus stop to close, leaving riders worried

FAIRLAWN, Va. – Regular bus riders in Pulaski County face significant transportation challenges as Radford and Pulaski Transit Services prepare to discontinue service to a popular Fairlawn Plaza stop near Kroger and Rural King.

The service elimination, scheduled for May 12, comes at the request of the property owner and local businesses, leaving many dependent riders concerned about access to essential shopping.

“It’s a real convenient stop for me because I don’t have to wait,” said Carmen Mason, a regular rider. “The buses loop around so I can get off, do some quick shopping and catch the same bus back home, and make it a one-hour trip instead of a two-hour, three-hour trip.”

Mason, who relies on the bus for shopping and previously for work, faces a drastically longer commute after the change.

“Now to get my groceries, it’ll take me two buses and approximately five hours round trip,” Mason said.

Melissa Skelton, Radford City Director of Community Development and Transit Coordinator, explained the reasoning behind the closure.

“I know that there have been some concerns from some of the tenants that some of the unhoused population that’s been affecting some of the businesses there,” Skelton said.

The impact extends beyond individual riders. Barbara Williams, who uses the bus service daily, expressed shock at learning about the closure.

“Oh god,” Williams said upon hearing the news. “It’s a necessary service for people that don’t have a vehicle, or people that are unable to drive for whatever the reason.”

William Cunningham, the property owner of Cunningham Real Estate, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision in a written statement.

“It is unfortunate that we have respectfully requested that the bus service that services our Shopping Center be relocated. Unfortunately, problems associated with those stops created an environment which negatively impacted our tenants and their customers. The safety and well-being of our tenants and customers must be our primary focus. While we acknowledge that some of those using the bus services are loyal and respectful customers of some of our tenants, that is not true of everyone who tends to congregate around these bus stops. We have offered suggestions on alternative sites and hope there can be a solution that can benefit the entire community." William Cunningham, property owner of Cunningham Real Estate

Transit officials and riders alike hope an alternative solution can be found before the May closure.