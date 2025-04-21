VSP med-flight team assists injured mountain biker in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – VSP Med-Flight 1 rescued an injured mountain biker in Amherst County Sunday.

According to VSP, they received a request for a hoist rescue of an injured mountain biker along the Cashaw Creek Trail System. Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Pilot Andy Wood, Chesterfield Firefighter Chris Orr, and Chesterfield Lieutenant Mike Abbott then flew the 87 nautical miles to site, located about one mile up into the mountains.

Once on the scene, Orr was lowered to the scene, assisting a ground crew and loading the juvenile patient into the Baumin Bag device for hoisting. The injured juvenile was transported to UVA Medical Center.