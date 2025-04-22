Give Roanoke’s 24-hour fundraiser supports more than 100 local nonprofits

Roanoke, Va. – You can help almost 100 nonprofits in Roanoke through Give Roanoke.

Give Roanoke is a 24-hour day of giving starting at midnight, hosted by the Council of Community Services, with early giving happening right now.

One of the groups participating is Blue Ridge Literacy, which has helped the community for more than 40 years, providing programs to help adults with English reading, writing, speaking and listening skills.

The group is hoping to raise $4,000 for its citizenship preparation classes for people eligible to start the American naturalization process. The funds raised will be used for its summer program starting next month.

“Specifically, the naturalization process is one of the most rewarding parts of our services. The mission of Blue Ridge Literacy is to help adults reach their life goals through literacy skills and becoming an American citizen for many of our learners who are eligible for the process is a very important milestone and a life goal,” said Executive Director Ahoo Salem.

Blue Ridge Literacy helps about 400 students each year in all of its classes.

Another organization participating is Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

The group is hoping to raise $2,000 to $5,000 for its beautification program that will hang baskets, planters and even wrap trees that light up.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. will also use the funds for its ambassador program, where people clean up Downtown Roanoke from things like litter and graffiti. They give directions and connect people with services, too.

“We just want everyone to feel welcome when they come downtown, feel safe. It’s really an awesome program, we love it,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Joya Garris.