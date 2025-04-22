VDOT emphasizes safety during National Work Zone Awareness Week

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve all seen them—the cones, the signs, the blinking arrows. Work zones are a common sight on our roads. As we drive through work zones, it’s easy to think of them as just part of the routine. However, these areas can be far more dangerous than we realize.

This week, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is promoting an important message: “Respect the zone, so we all get home.”

Annetta Sherman, a transportation operator for VDOT, shared her perspective on the risks involved. “Seeing them, the back end of the car goes past the equipment you’re in is a sigh of relief knowing it got past without hitting any of our equipment,” she said.

As construction season kicks off, staying safe on the roads is essential.

Jen Ward, a VDOT spokesperson, emphasized the importance of awareness. “We end up having so many other work zones that are present, and it’s just to bring that awareness that, hey, we are going to be out and about, and there might be an increase of work zones in your area that might cause delays.”

VDOT reported that 15 people died in work zone crashes in 2024, an increase from 13 the previous year. Officials say it’s often the drivers, not the workers, who are most at risk.

“We might not have a safe road, so consider that little inconvenience,” said a VDOT official. “That inconvenience it might be causing you actually in the long run, that will help all of us get to where we need to get to, every day in a safe way.”

Whether cruising through familiar stretches of road or navigating a surprise work zone, the rules are clear: VDOT listed the following points that both new and experienced drivers should be aware of when traveling through a work zone:

Work zones are a sign to slow down.

If you see the orange work zone warning signs, be alert for changing road conditions ahead.

Eliminate distractions and stay aware of your surroundings at all times.

Follow Virginia’s phone down and move over laws.,

For workers like Annetta Sherman, the job can be unpredictable and dangerous. “Waking up in the mornings is definitely a prayer said, because you have all types of people—you have young people, old people, middle-class people that drive, and some are experienced more than others. It’s just hoping it’s a good day that everybody pays attention to our warning signs before they approach us.”

VDOT officials remind drivers that speeding in a work zone can result in a fine of up to $500.