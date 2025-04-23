Former Virginia NICU nurse accused of intentionally injuring premature babies faces more charges

A former Henrico County NICU nurse accused of intentionally hurting premature babies has had more charges placed against her, according to NBC 12.

On Tuesday, Erin Strotman was served with six new indictments from the Commonwealth involving three babies, which include:

Malicious wounding and class 4 child neglect from Nov. 10, 2024 (Baby Y.H.)

Malicious wounding and class 4 child neglect from Oct. 24 to Nov. 24, 2024 (Baby H.W.)

Malicious wounding and class 4 child neglect from July 1 to Sept. 1, 2022 (Baby A.W.)

With the new indictments, she now faces 12 charges in total.

As we reported previously, Strotman’s initial charges from January 2025 stem from an incident in late 2024, where three babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Virginia’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital were found with “unexplainable fractures,” according to officials. A criminal complaint referenced video evidence of Strotman allegedly taking both of a 5-month-old baby’s legs and pushing them back until his feet were at his head, resulting in multiple leg and rib fractures.

“We have nine babies that are identified in this matter,” Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said. “We have charges for, again, the ’24 babies, and for this ’22 baby, and we are continuing to work on the families that were impacted in 2023.”

Authorities say four babies were hurt in 2023, and so far, those remain the only cases not yet tied to charges.

Taylor said they became aware of a ninth baby after the family came forward, prompting an investigation that showed injuries consistent with other babies hurt that had been linked to Strotman.

According to Taylor, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital failed to report those injuries to Child Protective Services, and her office is exploring ways to hold the hospital accountable.

“There are circumstances where a corporate entity can be held criminally liable. It also would involve some type of management personnel that is also involved with that. So it’s just a matter of trying to figure out where we are in the process and what that looks like,” Taylor said.

On Feb. 12, Strotman was granted a $25,000 bond and was required to be under house arrest with her parents and wear a GPS monitoring device. She also is not permitted to be around minors or vulnerable adults or provide care to them.

On Tuesday, she waived her right to a jury trial and will be tried by the court.

Her defense attorneys are requesting a two-week bench trial, which would begin next February, but this depends on when the experts are available.

Apart from the arraignment, Strotman’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 28.