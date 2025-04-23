New boutique spa and nature sanctuary under construction at Mountain Lake Lodge

The award-winning resort located in Giles County has announced its popular “Dirty Dancing Weekends” schedule for 2026, along with “Dirty Dancing Days Summer Festival,” a unique opportunity for those within driving distance.

Need a relaxing getaway? The Southwest Virginia community and guests at a popular local tourist destination will soon have a new spa option available in a serene nature setting.

Giles County – Construction is underway on a new boutique spa and nature sanctuary at Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County.

Recommended Videos

Famously known as the backdrop for the cult classic, “Dirty Dancing,” the addition of a spa and nature sanctuary will give guests and visitors a new way to have “the time of their lives.”

The spa is being built at Blueberry Ridge, which is considered the most peaceful area on the 2,600-acre property. It will be open for bookings from guests and community members seeking a retreat. The facility will feature both wet and dry saunas.

Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge, took 10 News on a tour of the construction and talked about the lodge’s first-of-its-kind amenity.

“Our spa will have massages and facials, manicures and pedicures,” Stone said. “And then we’re super excited about the nature sanctuary that you’ll be able to go outside and really just breathe in nature. Maybe before or after your appointment.”

The spa is expected to open mid-summer 2025.