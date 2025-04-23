Rosie’s Gaming Emporium celebrates 6 years

VINTON, Va – 6 years ago this week, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton opened and horse racing returned to the commonwealth.

Now the beloved business is celebrating the milestone. As part of R-Week, Rosie’s is offering live entertainment, free plays, special offers, and even a car giveaway!

“It’s really exciting every year. Again, I’ve been here and many of my, much of my team has been here for six years,” said Todd Lear, General Manager of Rosie’s Vinton. “So we really love the community. They come in, they’re having a great time. They’re also very involved, you know, with our celebration.”

Rosie’s has generated more than 10 million dollars in tax revenue for the town of Vinton since 2019.

Summer racing season at Colonial Downs begins Wednesday, July 9.