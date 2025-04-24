Virginia Tech student dies after automobile crash in West Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old Virginia Tech freshman died Saturday, April 19, after an automobile crash in West Virginia, according to the University.

José Bautista was a native of Chesterfield, Virginia, and he was pursuing a degree in engineering and was a part of the Galileo living learning community at Pritchard Hall.

Recommended Videos

The family in a statement to Virginia Tech, said that they were grateful for the support from the Hokie community.

“José was an incredible child — kind, respectful, and loving, as all his friends and family describe him. We were blessed to have him for 19 years and will miss him dearly. We can never express enough how extraordinary our son was. Thank you for all your prayers and displays of affection for José.”