WATCH: Roanoke County Food Truck Thursdays returns

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Warm weather and food trucks are back! Food Truck Thursdays began Thursday with the first of three events this spring through Roanoke County Parks and Recreation staff.

The food is a great draw for visitors and achieves the overall goal of bringing people into the parks and getting outdoors.

“What’s great about Food Truck Thursdays and our parks is it gets people out into the park and able to eat local, shop local, and support local food trucks. It’s a really great event here from Greenhill Park. We pull from some of the manufacturing businesses and some of the other businesses on the west end of Roanoke County and Salem,” Alex North, Roanoke County Marketing and Admin. Coordinator, said

Thursday’s event was at Greenhill Park, and the next two will be at the Roanoke County Administration Building, followed by Waldron Park. You can stop by between 11 AM and 2 PM.