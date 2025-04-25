101-year-old WWII Veteran visits Wytheville students with special needs

A 101-year-old World War II Veteran, who has lived a remarkable life and has an incredible story, paid a special visit to students in Wytheville on Friday.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A 101-year-old World War II Veteran, who has lived a remarkable life and has an incredible story, paid a special visit to special needs students in Wytheville on Friday.

At 11 a.m., he visited EnCircle’s Wytheville Minnick School to share more about his service during World War II and his myriad achievements.

Recommended Videos

He has accomplished much throughout his life, serving as a sergeant in the 405th Fighter Squadron, 9th Army Air Corps. He received a Sharpshooter Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, Normandy and Rhineland Campaign Stars and European-African-Middle East Theater Ribbons. Jennings also served in the West Virginia House of Delegates and as Mercer County Clerk for 25 years.

“My Dad is 101 years old and loves to talk to people. He has a lot to offer a new generation. He loves history, so his wisdom is not limited to just the war. He is very excited to share with the students,” said Jennings’ daughter, Laura Bush.