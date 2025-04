After months of restoration and rebuilding, The River Course at Virginia Tech is officially teeing up for its grand re-opening on Friday, April 25 at 12 p.m.

The course, which sustained significant damage during the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, including multiple holes being completely washed out, has undergone an extensive transformation.

Now, it’s ready to welcome golfers back to its scenic fairways.

You can watch the entire re-opening event using this article.