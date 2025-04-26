Skip to main content
Local News

Jacksonville Jaguars select Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten in NFL draft

Luke Sterns, WSLS

Tags: Sports, Hokies, Football, Virginia Tech, Jacksonville, jaguars
Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)March (Michael Conroy, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hokies got their lone NFL draft pick of 2025 with running back Bhayshul Tuten on Saturday.

He was selected in Round 4 of the NFL draft and was the 104th pick. Tuten was a dual-threat running back for the Hokies. Measuring 5 feet 11 inches and 209 pounds, Tuten ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash.

In his senior year, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry, totaled 15 touchdowns, and had a longest run of 83 yards. He amassed 3,600 rushing yards and 892 receiving yards in his career. He also scored two 90-plus-yard kick returns during his time with the Hokies.

Tuten will be the running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars along with Travis Hunter, a first-round pick who is already a great addition to their passing game. This creates an opportunity for Tuten to excel as a running back.

The Jaguars are creating a strong team of young recruits, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was drafted in 2021.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

