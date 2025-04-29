82-year-old dead following single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Franklin County on Monday night, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred around 9:28 p.m. on Franklin Turnpike, one-tenth of a mile east of Byrds Mill Road. A Chevy was traveling east on the turnpike when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Recommended Videos

Authorities identified 82-year-old William Thompson as the driver. Sadly, he died at the scene.

VSP is investigating the crash.