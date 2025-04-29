Skip to main content
First Lady of Virginia emphasizes importance of fentanyl awareness

Fentanyl deaths have dropped by half, down from 200 to 100.

On Tuesday, the first lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, said we need to keep sending the message: fentanyl kills. The illegal opioid is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Youngkin says fentanyl is often hidden in pills that look like common prescriptions, like Xanax and Adderall. On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, Youngkin reminds Virginians of the importance of these conversations.

“Our motto is it only takes one. Unfortunately, it only takes one pill, one vape, one joint, if laced with fentanyl, to steal a life. However, it takes one caring adult and one critical conversation to save a life.”

Suzanne Youngkin

She emphasizes it’s all about educating young people about the dangers of using drugs, especially fentanyl.

